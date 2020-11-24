LAURINBURG — John Charles McKeithan, 64, died November 20, 2020, with family by his side at Morrison

Manor, Hospice Care facility in Laurinburg, NC.

A family graveside memorial service was held Monday at Hillside Memorial Park. Charles was born July 1, 1956 in Laurinburg to Herbert and Norma McKeithan.

Charles is remembered as a loving person with an independent spirit. He lived a life of integrity, honesty, and selflessness. He was a great athlete in his day who loved the outdoors and was a devoted fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

His strong morals were paired with physical strength. Charles was a brain cancer survivor for two decades who never complained of lingering complications from the disease or treatment. Mr. McKeithan is survived by his mother, Norma McKeithan; two sons, Charlie and Cody McKeithan; stepson, Jimmy Moore, wife Rosemary McKeithan; and siblings, Mac (Becky) McKeithan; Laura Beth (Steve) Urie; Patsy Weber and Ray (Robin) McKeithan; 10 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert McKeithan, Jr. and brother, Clay McKeithan.

Donations in his memory may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033,

Laurinburg, NC 28353. Weblink: scotlandregionalhospice.dudaone.com