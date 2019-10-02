LAURINBURG — John Clarence Edens, 93, of Laurinburg passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

He was born on the family farm near Rowland, NC on July 23, 1926 to Carl Corprew and Myrtle Ward Edens.

John Clarence Edens is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jean Caveness Edens, and his children John Richard Edens (Jill), Brenda Edens Kerr (Alan), Alan Thomas Edens (Claudia), one sister Catherine Edens Watkins (Fred) and six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Carl Corprew Edens, Jr. and his sister Doris Edens Henderson Bartlett.

He served in the Navy during World War II and graduated in 1950 from Duke University with his BA degree in Business Administration, as well as a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg

A graveside service will be held on Friday October 4th at Centenary Memorial United Methodist Church, at 2585 NC Hwy 130 E, Rowland, NC at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centenary Memorial Association, c/o Alan Edens, 128 Barnes Spring Ct., Cary, NC 27519 or to Rex Healthcare Foundation, 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325 Raleigh, North Carolina 27607.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Rowland.