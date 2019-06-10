WILMINGTON — John Duncan Medlin, Jr. "Jack", passed away on June 6, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's

Disease. He was born on June 3, 1939 to John Duncan Medlin and Elizabeth Caldwell Medlin. He grew up in Maxton, NC and had many fond memories of his life and friends there.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Gentry Medlin. He is also survived by his sister, Betsy and her husband, Bill Duncan of Southport; one nephew, Brad Duncan and wife Jan of Charlotte; two nieces, Patti Russel and husband, Brian of Lancaster, SC and Libby Bond and husband, George of Boiling Spring Lakes; grandnieces and nephews, Madison Duncan, Ralph and Mathew Russell, Blake and J.D. Bond; two stepsons; Jay Witmer and wife, Amy of Wilmington and David Witmer and wife, Brittany of Wilmington; and step grandchildren, Jamie, Claire, Katie, Cole, Keener, and Gentry Witmer.

He was a graduate of Maxton High School and Wake Forest University. At Wake Forest, Jack completed ROTC training and shortly after graduating, joined the US Army. When his military commitment was over, Jack began a career in the insurance and estate planning. He also stayed in the Army reserves. Most of his adult life was spent in Greensboro, where Jack was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Young Men's Bible Class until he was 76 years young. He enjoyed Bible studies sponsored by Search Ministries and made valued friendships in that group.

Jack's military career was very important to him. He remained in the reserves and retired after 30 years of service. He obtained the rank of Colonel and was Commander of the 312th Evacuation Hospital. This unit was called into active service during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of the Medical field Service School, Command & General Staff College, and US Army War College. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the Legion of Merit. Athletics were always part of Jack's life. He played football, basketball and baseball in high school. He played on several teams and coached baseball in the army. While living in Greensboro, he played basketball at the Highpoint YMCA three times a week for many years and enjoyed every minute of it. He was known around town as the old guy who played basketball well into his seventies. His basketball buddies were special friends through the years.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 11 at Wrightsville United Methodist Church, Wrightsville Beach, NC followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery,Cemetery Rd., Maxton, NC followed by a reception and visitation with the family at First Presbyterian Church, 303 N. Patterson St., Maxton, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 5, Maxton, NC 28364 or to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 30301.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium of Laurinburg is serving the family.