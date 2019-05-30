LAURINBURG — John H."Hendog" Hennegan, 63, of 214 McLaurin Ave, Laurinburg, NC, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium in Laurinburg.

Born September 7, 1955 in Scotland County, he was a son of the late Kurtis and Carrie Lee Hennegan.

He is survived by his only sister, Alma Louise Hennegan of Laurinburg; his daughter, Relitta Wilson (Jamarkus Bullock); grandchildren, Kwasi Russell and Shaniya Woolridge; three great grandchildren, three nephews and two nieces, all of Laurinburg; his son, Johnathan Hennegan of Durham; his wife, Betty Hennegan of Durham; sisters-in-law, Rosa Anderson, Alice Simmons and Carolyn Givins; and brothers-in-law, Bobbie Gene Simmons and James Edward Simmons (Liza).

