John H. "Hendog" Hennegan

LAURINBURG — John H."Hendog" Hennegan, 63, of 214 McLaurin Ave, Laurinburg, NC, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium in Laurinburg.

Born September 7, 1955 in Scotland County, he was a son of the late Kurtis and Carrie Lee Hennegan.

He is survived by his only sister, Alma Louise Hennegan of Laurinburg; his daughter, Relitta Wilson (Jamarkus Bullock); grandchildren, Kwasi Russell and Shaniya Woolridge; three great grandchildren, three nephews and two nieces, all of Laurinburg; his son, Johnathan Hennegan of Durham; his wife, Betty Hennegan of Durham; sisters-in-law, Rosa Anderson, Alice Simmons and Carolyn Givins; and brothers-in-law, Bobbie Gene Simmons and James Edward Simmons (Liza).

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 30 to May 31, 2019
