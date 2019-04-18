GIBSON — Rev. John Lavern Lighthall, Jr., age 85 of Gibson passed away to his Heavenly home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lighthall Family Cemetery.

John was born October 14, 1933 in Bronson, Iowa, a son of the late John Bryan and Minnie Reymer Lighthall. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He retired as a truck driver after many years of service.

Rev. Lighthall was a retired minister and served as a member of Gibson Pentecostal Holiness Church. John enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Tarheel basketball. He also loved fishing from the pier. Most of all, John enjoyed times spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in law, Edward Swenson.

John leaves behind his loving wife, Betty Rye Lighthall of the home; sons, John Lighthall, Jr. (Karen) of Gibson, Jim Lighthall (Carol) of Laurel Hill, and Jason Lighthall (Emily) of Laurinburg; a brother, Daryl Lighthall (Florence) of Hazel Hurst, WI; a sister, Jean Lighthall Swenson of Junction City, WI; grandchildren, Jordan Lighthall, Jeremy Lighthall, Katie Lighthall, Jessi Lighthall, Jay Lighthall, Gina Scott, and Jamie Jernigan; great grandchildren, Kamren Jernigan and Sawyer Young.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel.