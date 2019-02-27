LAURINBURG — Mr. John McLean, Jr., 73 of Laurinburg, NC died February 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held Thursday February 28, 2019 from 1:00pm til 5:00pm at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel in Laurinburg, NC. Funeral services will be Friday February 29, 2019 at 2:00pm at Upperroom Holiness church in Bennettsville, SC. The burial will follow at Stewartsville cemetery in Laurinburg,NC.

Survivors include: One daughter, Wanda Barnes and three sons, John McClean III, Gary McLean and Za'yn McLean-Mohammed.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements