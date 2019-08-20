John "Skipper" Speller Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Skipper" Speller Jr..
Service Information
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC
28351
(910)-462-2345
Obituary
Send Flowers

LAURINBURG — John "Skipper" Speller, Jr., 67, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Laurinburg, NC.

A beloved and generous father, partner and friend, John was blessed with exceptional intellectual gifts. From the halls of Harvard University to the aisles of a grocery store, he was always ready to engage in stimulating conversation. John's life will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

McPhatter Funeral Home is coordinating arrangements.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.