LAURINBURG — John "Skipper" Speller, Jr., 67, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Laurinburg, NC.
A beloved and generous father, partner and friend, John was blessed with exceptional intellectual gifts. From the halls of Harvard University to the aisles of a grocery store, he was always ready to engage in stimulating conversation. John's life will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
McPhatter Funeral Home is coordinating arrangements.