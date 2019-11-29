BENSON — Mr. John William Arrington, 79 of Benson passed away at Rex Healthcare Center in Raleigh on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at West and Dunn Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm. The Rev. Kelly Barr will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends are after the memorial service.

Survivors of Mr. Arrington include his children, Terry McCallum of Benson; Wanda Adams and husband Wayne of Benson; Andy Arrington and wife Betsy of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Joe Lee McCallum, Aaron Faircloth, Markus Faircloth, Nicholas Arrington and Josh Arrington, 4 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson, aunt Louise Turner of Columbia, SC.

Mr. Arrington is preceded in death by parents; Joseph Andrew Arrington and Myrtle Murray Arrington.

Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Benson, North Carolina