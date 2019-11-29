John William Arrington

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Arrington.
Service Information
West and Dunn Funeral Home
208 West Main St.
Benson, NC
27504
(919)-894-3123
Obituary
Send Flowers

BENSON — Mr. John William Arrington, 79 of Benson passed away at Rex Healthcare Center in Raleigh on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at West and Dunn Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm. The Rev. Kelly Barr will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends are after the memorial service.

Survivors of Mr. Arrington include his children, Terry McCallum of Benson; Wanda Adams and husband Wayne of Benson; Andy Arrington and wife Betsy of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Joe Lee McCallum, Aaron Faircloth, Markus Faircloth, Nicholas Arrington and Josh Arrington, 4 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson, aunt Louise Turner of Columbia, SC.

Mr. Arrington is preceded in death by parents; Joseph Andrew Arrington and Myrtle Murray Arrington.

Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Benson, North Carolina
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.