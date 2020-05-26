Johnnie W. Clark
LAURINBURG — Johnnie W. Clark 96, of Laurinburg, departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg. Private interment will be 2:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing 11:00 to 12:00 pm (one hour prior to service) Thursday, May 28, 2020 at PFH. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC.

Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Purcell Funeral Home
301 N King St
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 610-1147
