Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURINBURG — Johnnie W. Clark 96, of Laurinburg, departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg. Private interment will be 2:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing 11:00 to 12:00 pm (one hour prior to service) Thursday, May 28, 2020 at PFH. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store