LAURINBURG — Johnny (Pikey) Fowler Sr. passed peacefully at his home Friday evening June 26, 2020.

Mr Fowler was born in Laurinburg, NC on January 4, 1948, and was a graduate of Laurinburg High School and Sandhills Community College, with an Associates in Business. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, and he helped place hundreds of families in homes and automobiles in his career as a successful salesman for three decades. A forty-year member of North Pointe Pentecostal Holiness Church, John took every opportunity to be with his grandchildren, most enjoying seeing them singing or acting in church, or in athletic competition when he could attend. He is survived by his loving, dedicated wife of fifty years, Linda Stutts Fowler; son, John M Fowler II and wife Faith, and their children John M Fowler III, Reagan, Asher, Levi and Caleb; daughter Christi Fowler Long and husband Graham, and their daughters Emma and Sara; brother Paul Fowler and wife Winnie; sister-in-law Pam Stutts; nieces Tammie Eddins, Kelly Fowler, Jennifer Stutts; nephews Paul Fowler Jr, Lauren Fowler III, James Stutts. Mr Fowler was preceded in death by his father Dan Fowler, mother Ola Fowler, and brother Lauren Fowler. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 2 at North Pointe Church (5225 High Point Rd., High Point, NC 27265). In lieu of flowers, the family would ask consideration of donations in John's name to North Pointe Church.