ROCKINGHAM — Jonah Elijah Harding, infant son of Justin and Deborah Lynn Griffin Harding passed away Monday, July 22nd 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26th in the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the s Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Condolences may be made to www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com.