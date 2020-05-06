ROWLAND — Mrs. Joselyn "Sally" Arrington Shooter of Rowland was born on November 10, 1937 in Robeson County to the late Crawford & Josephine Arrington and departed this life on May 5, 2020 completing her journey of 82 years. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one son: Billy Powell. Mrs. Shooter leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Marvin "Buddy" Shooter of the home; her children: Sheila Van Dyke of Rowland, Lynn Marthers (Wesley) of Little Rock, SC, Joy McCall (Jimmy) of Rowland, Sheri S. Bullock (Jim) of Rowland, Carol Redman (Chris) of Wilmington, Mike Shooter of Castle Hayne, and Pam Solari (Scott) of Wilmington; two sisters: Peggy Carmichael of Dillon, SC and Polly Lee of Tennessee; one brother: William Arrington of Dillon, SC; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Rowland at P.O. Box 397 Rowland, NC 28383 or Rowland Fire & Rescue at P.O. Box 805 Rowland, NC 28383. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.



