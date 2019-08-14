DURHAM – Joseph Edward Anthony, age 71, died on August 7, 2019.

He was born on December 10, 1947 to Butris Pete Anthony and Margaret Zaden Anthony. Joe grew up in Laurinburg, North Carolina. After graduating from Laurinburg High School and then East Carolina University in 1972 with a double major in psychology and philosophy, he obtained his teacher certification in special education and taught behaviorally and learning-disabled students for fourteen years.

Upon completion of a master's degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1980, he worked as an assistant principal at Scotland County High School in Laurinburg, where he later was appointed to administer a dropout-prevention program for high-risk students.

Motivated by his continuing desire to serve his community, Joe decided to attend law school, earning a juris doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 1987 with distinction and was a recipient of the American Jurisprudence Award. Over the course of his legal career, which spanned more than thirty years, he represented thousands of people who were injured, sometimes seriously, by the negligence of others.

As an attorney, he was an active member of numerous legal organizations, including the Durham County Bar Association, for which he served on the Local Rules Committee, and local American Inns of Court. In addition to the courts of the State of North Carolina, Joe was an admitted member of the bar of the United States Supreme Court.

Joe was an avid hunter, skilled poker player, and lifelong scholar who constantly read to deepen and broaden his knowledge. He enjoyed watching horror movies and traveling with his wife, including vacations to Las Vegas and Atlantic City and trips to visit his children in Scottsdale, Arizona and Decatur, Georgia.

He was adored by family and friends, with whom he generously shared his larger-than-life love for all of them. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and made them feel protected. He loved being a brother to his three sisters and one brother, a father to his two children, and an uncle to his nephews and nieces. Most recently, he embraced the role of grandfather to his one grandson.

In addition, Joe always enjoyed spending time with his extended Lebanese family at reunions, holidays, and other family functions. Whatever the occasion, he always jumped at the opportunity to dance with his beautiful and loving wife.

Joe is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ivy Snow Anthony; son, Joseph ("Joey") Edward Anthony II and wife Courtney, and their son Declan Khalil; daughter, Laura Anthony Denton and husband Alec; brother, Thomas Anthony; sisters, Mary-Margaret Board, Theresa Anthony, Kitty Anthony Yucha and husband Paul; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Margaret Anthony.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Durham, NC on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 AM. The family will greet friends following the mass at a church lunch reception.

Those wishing to honor Joe's memory with a charitable contribution are invited to support cardiac arrest research at Duke Heart Center. Checks with Joe's name in the memo line may be written to Duke Heart Center c/o Jillian Ream, Alumni and Development Records at Duke University, P.O. Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708-0581.

The Anthony family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.