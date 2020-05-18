LAURINBURG — Joseph George Sturdivant, age 80 of Laurinburg passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Joseph was born May 5, 1935 in Scotland County, a son of the late Clem Sturdivant and Delia Butler Sturdivant. He was a Veteran who proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired after many years as a salesman for Simmons Lumber Company. Joseph enjoyed spending time at home, watching his favorite television programs and drinking coffee. He will forever be missed by all who knew him as a loving brother, uncle and friend. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Richard Sturdivant and Thomas Sturdivant. Joseph is survived by his brothers, Jimmy Sturdivant of Lakewood, CA; Clem Sturdivant, Jr. of Long Beach, CA; Gerald Sturdivant (Cindy) of Berea, KY; Edwin Sturdivant of Laurinburg, NC; Harry Sturdivant (Carlene) of Chula Vista, CA; sisters, Fannie Sturdivant of Tauton, MA; Janet Gaerke of Ft. Recovery, OH; Diane S. Locklear of Laurinburg, NC; Debra Bailey (Rev. Nelson) of Laurel Hill, NC; Peggy Gibbons (John) of Charlotte, NC; Linda Lacombe (George) of Lompoc, CA and a host of loving nieces and nephews. A private graveside service for family will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Pinecrest Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Nelson Bailey. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



