LAURINBURG — Joy Little Loflin, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, formerly of St. Pauls, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 18, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1938, to the late Marvin and Virginia Little.

Mrs. Loflin was a graduate of Fayetteville High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana, she lived a Christian life filled with compassionate concern for others. She taught Sunday School for more than thirty years and was a charter member of St. Pauls Community Church.

Mrs. Loflin was an English teacher for forty-four years. She taught at Alexander Graham Junior High School, Robeson Country Day School, Flora Macdonald Academy, and St. Pauls Middle School.

Mrs. Loflin was such a joy to her family and to everyone who knew her. She lived each day with great purpose, always seeking to serve and encourage others that God placed in her path. Her retirement years were spent enjoying church ministry, family vacations at Sunset Beach, and her loving grandchildren and great grandchild. Mrs. Loflin will long be remembered for the inspiration that she was to others and for the unconditional love that she gave to everyone.

Surviving are daughters, Beth Ward and husband Danny; Virginia Jackson and husband Chuck; Mary Margaret Hogan and husband Tommy; and her loving grandchildren, Zach Ward and fiancee Emily Mitch; Tyler Ward and wife Lousia, Nikki Simpson and husband Caleb, Joy Grace Jackson, Bradley Hogan, and loving great-granddaughter Ivy Elizabeth Ward.

A private, family service will be held to celebrate the life of Mrs. Loflin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pauls Community Church, P.O. Box 781, St. Pauls, NC 28384 or the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund, ℅ St. Pauls Lions Club, P. O. Box 653, St. Pauls, NC 28384.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.