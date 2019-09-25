LAURINBURG — Joyce Gentry Gibson, 87, died Monday, September 23, 2019.

Born August 8, 1932 in Person County, Roxboro, Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Joyce was preceded

in death by her father and mother, Talmage and Beatrice Gentry, and by her husband, William Laurence Gibson. One of ten children, all deceased, Joyce loved sharing stories of her childhood home and upbringing.

Spirited and curious, Joyce could often be found with a dictionary in her lap as she lingered over words and daily crossword puzzles. Her positive outlook and zest for life came through in her storytelling, encouraging of others to live life to the fullest, her enduring love of music and singing hymns, and her close following of tennis and college basketball, especially the Tarheels, faithfully.

Church in the Pines Presbyterian was her dearest place of worship with her husband and four children for most of her life. Joyce lived at Scotia Village for the last seventeen years and engaged wholeheartedly in that community. Because she has been so loved and cared for there, she expressed often her affection and gratitude for such a wonderful community.

Joyce Gibson is survived by her four children, Kim Johnson (Gray), William Laurence Gibson, Jr., Jan Cameron (Scott), and Gentry Gibson, as well as her grandchildren, Julie Johnson Lovin (Ben) and Alan Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at Scotia Village, 2200 Elm Avenue, in Laurinburg, on Friday, September 27, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Church in the Pines of Laurel Hill.