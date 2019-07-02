Joyce Kathleen Patterson

  • "Praying for comfort ,God will take care of you ! Servants..."
    - Bishop Smith
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC
28351
(910)-462-2345
LAURINBURG — Joyce Kathleen Patterson Age 78 formerly of Laurinburg,NC died Friday June 28th at Johnston Memorial Health Center in Smithfield,NC.

Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm Friday July 5th at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Gibson,NC. A visitation will be held at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill,NC Friday from 11am-12pm before the Service. Rev. Kenneth Bethea is officiating. Burial will follow the Funeral at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.
