Juanita Hammond McNeill
LAURINBURG — Juanita Hammond McNeill, 74, entered into eternal rest, early Sunday morning on May 31, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1945 to the late William and Lucia Hammond, Jr.

Juanita graduated from Berkley High School, Aberdeen, N.C. in 1963. While there, she was crowned Homecoming Queen and won a notable baking competition with the 4-H program. This inspired her to continue a career in the food service industry. She retired from Food Lion in Laurinburg, N.C.

Juanita was a member of New Zion A.M.E Zion Church, Addor, NC, where she served faithfully until her illness as a Deaconess, for many years as Treasurer, and was an integral part of the Kitchen Ministry.

Her joy was having Sunday dinners with family and spending time with her beloved granddaughters. She loved gardening, crafting and fishing.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, James "Pete" McNeill, Jr. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Christine Clark (Michael) Fayetteville, GA, son, Brian McNeill (Monique), Marietta, GA and daughter, Montressa Lane (Jason), McDonough, GA; 8 beautiful granddaughters, Trinity, Christian, Jayla, Karis, Arielle, Ava,

Eden Joy, and Bellamy; 2 brothers, Alpha Arnold, and John Hammond (W. Dean), 5 sisters, Vera Hammond, Viola Kirby, Cynthia Hammond, Audrey Nicholson (Clayton) and Eva Hammond; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
