LAURINBURG — Julian Butler, Jr., age 84 of Laurinburg entered his eternal rest on November 27, 2020.

Julian was the loving son of the late Julian Butler, Sr., and Estelle O'Berry Butler born May 15, 1936 in Hamlet, North Carolina. He was the loving and devoted husband of 58 years to the late Clara Montgomery Butler. Julian's love of education earning three master's degrees from the University of Georgia and Presbyterian College which led him to be an outstanding educator for more than 39 years. He served in the Clayton County Georgia School System and retired with the Scotland County School System where he served many years as the Exceptional Children Director. His passion for special needs children, led he and Clara to form The Special Olympics for Scotland County.

Julian dedicated his life to serving others, an outstanding citizen, a true community servant, and a lifelong faithful member of the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. He and Clara shared in volunteering with many agencies including the Concerned Citizens for the Rehabilitation of the Homeless, known as Helping Hand, Monroe Camp and Retreat Center, Boy Scouts of America, Historical Society, Kiwanis Club, Key Club, and the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber

of Commerce. Honoring his many acts of service, Julian was the recipient of many awards including, Kiwanis Club Award, Scotland County Concerned Citizens for the Homeless, Community Service Award, Special Olympics of Scotland County, Dunbar/McCoy quality of Life Award, Felix S. Barker Award by the NC Federation of the Council for the Exceptional

Children, NC Council of Administrators of Special Education Honors, Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award, Award of Merit from Cape Fear Council District of Boy Scouts of America, and proudly the first recipient of The Ann McNeill Award for Excellence. Julian also loved and followed the Metropolitan Opera.

Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Butler Snowden and brother-in-law, Sam Snowden.

Julian leaves behind his children, son, Julian "Jule" Butler III of Laurinburg; his daughter, Mary Margaret Butler Miller (Randy) of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Christopher Woessner (Savannah), Amara Kate Butler, Andrew Willis Todd (Samantha); great grandchildren, Meshach Butler, Colton Osteen, Mason Woessner, Julian Paul Todd along with a host of loving family and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Monroe Camp and Retreat outside the Boyd Hall, 24501 Camp Monroe Road, Laurel Hill, NC 28351. A time of visitation will follow the service.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.