Julius Littles
DURHAM — Julius Littles Age 91 passed away Wednesday September 2 in Durham,NC.

A viewing will be held at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill 2-5pm Friday September 4. A Graveside Service will be held 1:00pm Saturday September 5 at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. He is survived by One son Ronnie Littles of Laurinburg and 5 daughters Mae(Lee) Duffy of Durham,NC, Lottie McLean of Hyattsville, MD, Nadine(James) McMillan, Julia (William) Shannon and Betty (Eddie) Murphy all of Laurel Hill. 14 grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
SEP
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
