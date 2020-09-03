1/1
DURHAM — Julius Littles Age 91 passed away Wednesday September 2 in Durham,NC.
A viewing will be held at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill 2-5pm Friday September 4. A Graveside Service will be held 1:00pm Saturday September 5 at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. He is survived by One son Ronnie Littles of Laurinburg and 5 daughters Mae(Lee) Duffy of Durham,NC, Lottie McLean of Hyattsville, MD, Nadine(James) McMillan, Julia (William) Shannon and Betty (Eddie) Murphy all of Laurel Hill. 14 grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.