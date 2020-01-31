LAURINBURG — Katie Lee Russell Sheppard, 89, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Scotland Memorial

Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Laurinburg Christian Church, officiated by John Brand. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Born April 20, 1930 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Manley and Emma Britt Russell. She was a member of Laurinburg Christian Church for over 40 years.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert "Bob" Ray Sheppard of the home; her sister, Clara Russell McNeill of Florence, SC; and a host of family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Laurinburg Christian Church, 1111 Turnpike Rd., Laurinburg, NC

28352.

