LAURINBURG — Mrs. Katie Ruth Bullard Witmore, who was lovingly called Granny by many, passed away at the age of 93 surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Laurinburg. A private interment will be at a later date. The family requests for donations to be given in her memory to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 883, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

