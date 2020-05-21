Kenneth Lamont Brown
LAUREL HILL — Kenneth Lamont Brown Age 53 formerly of Laurel Hill passed away Tuesday May 19 in Chapel Hill. A private Graveside Service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday May 24 at Stewartsville Cemetery in Laurinburg. He is survived by his Mother Margaret D. Brown of Laurel Hill, his grandmother Evangelist Margaret Brown of Laurinburg and stepmother Christine McRae of Maxton. 4 Brothers and 3 sisters. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.

Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
