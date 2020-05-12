LAURINBURG — Kenneth Marvin Purcell of Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., passed away suddenly on May 9, 2020. It is with profound sadness that the Purcell Family and Purcell Funeral Home Staff announce the loss of our beloved owner and leader, Mr. Kenneth Purcell. Like the dew of the morning rest upon the earth, Mr. Purcell, who was fondly called Kenny took his flight to glory. In a manner so accustomed to him, doing everything himself, he didn't bother anyone, just moved to another home not made by hands. From birth, June 23, 1964, in Moore County Kenneth Purcell was destined for greatness. He was raised in Cameron Village and accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Mt. Grove Church in Raeford. As a young boy, he had entrepreneurship on his mind and moved readily to explore the world of business. At a young age, he erected a small bicycle shop in his parent's back yard. This became a lucrative business for such a young man, initiating a fire in his bones leading him to additional business adventures to include recycling, landscaping, insurance, and ultimately all aspects of funeral & cremation services. He graduated from Hoke County High School class of 1983. He furthered his education graduating from Gupton – Jones College of Funeral Services in 1986 ranking as the youngest member of his class. Mr. Purcell became a licensed mortician and funeral director, and a certified licensed insurance agent for 25 years. Intrigued by the aspect of proprietorship Mr. Purcell established his first funeral home in Southern Pines, North Carolina in May 1995. It was thirty-one days before he received his first client. He proved to be a caring, dedicated, efficient, and extremely knowledgeable funeral director. His second funeral home was established in Raeford, North Carolina. In 2006, he extended his services to Scotland County opening his third funeral home, his businesses flourished way beyond his expectations. His family will remember and reflect on him as the best dad and grandfather ever. They affectionally called him Poppy. Distinctly known as the family clown he will be revered as a counselor, advisor, and mentor to anyone in need. Reigning as a great chef, he excelled as a grill master producing some of the tastiest ribs to consume. He also was an ice cream connoisseur. Mr. Purcell will be greatly missed in the local community and surrounding counties. He had a love and passion for the people, families, and communities that he served. He always saw the potential of growth in people and various towns consequently gave to assure their progress. You will never find an individual of this magnitude. He was an extremely energetic leader who would sow seed in the lives of many. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara J. Purcell of the home; his children, Kendrick Purcell of Southern Pines, Diontai Kelly and Sherry (James) Walker both of Charlotte, NC; his parents, Walter R. Purcell and Glennie Mae Purcell both of Raeford, NC; twelve grandchildren, Chamya Williams, Adean Purcell, Amere Purcell, King Purcell, Na'Kyra Purcell, Kayden Purcell, Tyler M. Walker, Kiara N. Walker, Arden M. Kelly, Ian M. Stephen, Jouryne Nyugen, Soverign Fortune; one sister, Marilyn Purcell of Fayetteville, NC; three brothers, Dennis (Sarah) Purcell, James-Bodie (Jackie) Purcell, Tony Purcell all of Raeford, NC; two sisters-in-law, Cynthia Tyson and Mary Spell; one brother-in-law, Johnny (Roxie) McKeithen of Vass, NC; and the family pet Gabby; and a host of other relatives, friends, colleagues, and staff.



