FAYETTEVILLE — Kevin Franklin Wells, age 48 of Fayetteville, formerly of Laurinburg passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Kevin, a son of Flora Blades Wells and the late Otis Franklin Wells, Jr., was born February 22, 1971 in Scotland County. He worked many years in security for Methodist College and served as a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

He was a Scotland High School band member and graduate from the class of 1989. He was a master scuba diver and loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He had a special passion for animals and animal rescue.He loved music, playing hockey and was an avid Panthers Football Team fan.

He is survived by his mother, Flora Blades Wells of Laurinburg; his brother, James D. Wells and sister, Kimberly Liles (husband Charles) of Laurinburg; brother, Tommy Wells (wife Dorinda) of Laurel Hill; his special companion, Kelly Roberts of Fayetteville and a host of loving family and friends.

A Graveside Memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hillside Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at graveside. Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or to Sea Shepherd. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.