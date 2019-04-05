LAURINBURG — Keyoni Ashayla Douglas , 4 of Laurinburg, N.C will be funeralized on Sunday April 7 , 2019 at Union Grove Missionary Baptist in Laurinburg, N.C at 3:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Hillside Memeorial Park , Laurinburg, N.C. Visitation will be held Saturday April 6 , 2019 at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel at 12 - 5 p.m. Keyoni's survivors include her father, Keyoka Douglas of Laurinburg , N.C , her mother Brittany McLean , Laurinburg , N.C. One brother : Tyrez McLean of Laurinburg, N.C and two sisters : Andrea Green of Laurinburg, N.C , and Jazavia Mcrimmon of Laurinburg, N.C. These arrangements will be taken care of by Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home and Elite Guard.