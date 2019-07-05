LAURINBURG — Kyle Doughty Jordan, 50, died June 8, 2019. Kyle was born June 3, 1969 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents Erik and Linda Doughty.

Kyle graduated from Baylor University in Waco, TX and moved to Austin, Texas. While there, she met her husband Lee Jordan. They were married in 2003 and had two beautiful children together: Mary Marjorie and John Erik Jordan. Kyle was a wonderful wife and mother to her children. She was their advocate, role model, and friend.

In 2014 the Jordan family moved from Houston, TX to Laurinburg, NC to live a quieter life while restoring Lee's grandfather's 150-year-old home. Kyle quickly made the transition from "city girl" to "country girl" and loved the homestead where they had begun to keep bees, grow lavender, and even raise chickens.

In 2016, Kyle became a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, which she loved, as this career allowed her to make a difference in people's lives as well as in the community. She became an active member of the Scottish Pilot Club, the Scotland County Humane Society, Scotland County Literacy Council and Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church. Kyle also volunteered with Special Olympics, Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families and any other group that needed a hand. She had just landed a part in the Encore! Community Theatre production of "Over the River and through the Woods."

Whether family, friend, client or fellow volunteer, she was prepared to give you her all. Kyle's "all" was authentic, kind, thoughtful, fun and full of laughter. Kyle Doughty Jordan will truly be missed.

Kyle is survived by her husband Lee Jordan, children Mary and John Jordan, parents Erik (Rose Anne) Doughty and Linda Doughty of Corpus Christi, brother James (Amanda) Doughty of Corpus Christi, and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 13 at 12:00 pm. There will be lunch and visitation in the fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the many organizations for which she volunteered: Scottish Pilot Club, Scotland County Humane Society, Scotland County Literacy Council, Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, Special Olympics, Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families, or to the gofundme.com/Kyle-Jordan-Memorial page.