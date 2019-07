HICKORY — Mr. Larry Allen Wittenberg, former teacher and coach at Scotland County High School, died peacefully at his home in Hickory, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Hickory at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the church. On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com