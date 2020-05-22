OCEAN ISLE BEACH — Larry Duncan McNeill, age 76, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, passed away on March 4th, 2020, in Atlanta, GA, at Emory University Hospital after a brief respiratory illness related to his cancer. Larry was raised in Scotland and Richmond Counties in NC. He was a graduate of Rockingham High School and North Carolina State University (Engineering). He began his career in the software development and networking field at GE Information Services where he worked in various positions for 28 years. He followed that with 2 years at GridNet International while he gained his realtor and broker licenses. Larry served as a realtor in Brunswick County, NC, and Horry County, SC, until his death. During that time, he had numerous positions on the board of the Brunswick County Association of Realtors, including President, as well as national realtor committees. In his leisure, he loved family and friends, movies, taking sunrise pictures on the beach, and especially long walks with his loyal canine companion, Murphy. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Carroll Duncan McNeill and Esther Hearn McNeill, and his first wife Vikki Baucom. Larry is survived by his wife Patricia McNeill; his children Robert McNeill and Katherine Vaughn, his sister Elaine Treece(Max); his grandchildren Taylor McNeill, Kyle McNeill, Carter McNeill, Noah Vaughn, and Abbey Vaughn; nephews Zeb Treece (Hope) and Ben Treece; niece Amy Treece; and numerous cousins in the McNeill and Hearn families. Following a memorial service in Laurinburg, NC, Larry will be interred beside his parents at Pinecrest Cemetery in Gibson, NC. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson and Son in Atlanta, GA, and Boles Funeral Services in Laurinburg, NC. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge Carol Grotnes Belk Campus in Charleston, SC (https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgecharleston) or to the American Cancer Society in general (https://donate3.cancer.org/). Larry's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at MUSC, Hollings Cancer Center, and Hope Lodge for the ongoing treatment and care they provided to Larry. He will be missed
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 22 to May 23, 2020.