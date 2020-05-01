GREENVILLE — Mr. LaShaun Malloy Age 41 formerly of Laurinburg passed away Thursday April 28 in Greenville,NC. He was a 1996 graduate of Scotland High School where he was a member of the Football and Baseball teams. After graduation he attended St. Augustine College in Raleigh,NC. He was employed at Bridgestone in Wilson,NC. He was preceded in death by his Father John Malloy. He is survived by his mother Geraldine Brown Malloy of Rocky Mt., his wife Erica Yvette Malloy of Greenville, two sons Chris Johnson,II of Phoenix,AZ and Josten Johnson of Greenville two daughters Dezia Malloy of Charlotte and Sydnee Johnson of Greenville and two sisters Keshie Malloy Garrett(Larue) of Winterville, NC and Jessica Malloy(Tony) of Tarrboro,NC. A visitation will be held 11am-12:30pm Saturday May 2nd at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill. A graveside Service will follow a 1:00pm at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg Rev. Darrel Gibson is officiating. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.



