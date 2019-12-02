LAURINBURG — Rev. Laurin James "L.J." Young, age 86 of Laurinburg passed to his Heavenly home on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Funeral services were held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial followed with military honors in Laurinburg Memorial Park.

In Rev. Young's memory, donations are requested to be given to the Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church, 117 W. McLeod Street, Maxton, NC 28364.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.