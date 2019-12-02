Laurin James "L.J." Young

Service Information
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC
28352
(910)-291-0066
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church
Obituary
LAURINBURG — Rev. Laurin James "L.J." Young, age 86 of Laurinburg passed to his Heavenly home on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Funeral services were held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial followed with military honors in Laurinburg Memorial Park.

In Rev. Young's memory, donations are requested to be given to the Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church, 117 W. McLeod Street, Maxton, NC 28364.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
