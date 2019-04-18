LAURINBURG — Lawrence L. Bartell, Sr., 73, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Morrison Manor.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lighthouse Nation, officiated by Rev. Allen Winters. Born November 20, 1945, in Marlboro County, SC, he was a son of the late Samuel Ethridge and Elsie Birdet Cribb Bartell. He was a former manager in the ZV Pates Hardware store. He is survived by his children, Lawrence L. Bartell, Jr. (Patricia), Jennifer Bartell (John), Don Evans (Brandy), and Jennifer "Boot" Goodwin (Dougie); his sisters, Sylvia Ann Baldwin and Linda Lue Heiser; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Hilton Bartell, Stanley Edison Bartell and Samuel Cleveland Bartell, his sisters, Mildred Louise Stanton and Elizabeth Bartell, grandson, Joshua Holloway, and great grandchild, Mason Shannon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.
