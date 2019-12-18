ROCKY MOUNT — Lee John Sweeley, Jr., 75, moved from this earthly life to his eternal home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

A graveside service will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, Laurinburg, N.C. A memorial service will be held at a later date in January at Englewood Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, NC.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; four sons, Lee, Matt, Brian, and Shawn; nine grandchildren; one great grandson; and two younger sisters, Helen Clark and Margaret Hester. He was a Navy Veteran and an engineering graduate of NC State. He worked as the Plant Engineer for Fulflex in Scotland Neck for 20 years.

The family asks that instead of flowers, contributions can be made to Englewood Baptist Mission Fund or St. Jude Hospital in his memory.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium of Laurinburg is serving the family.

