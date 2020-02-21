Lillian Valora Matthews Kruse, age 99, of Laurinburg passed away on February, 21, 2020 at Scottish Pines in Laurinburg, NC.

Lillian was born in Ottawa, Iowa on April, 7, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Herschel Matthews and Ruby Stone Matthews. She was a retired employee of Ford

Manufacturing Company.

She is survived by her daughter Peggy Kruse Gray (Larry) of Wagram, NC and Rovene K. Weiler of Vancoover, Washington; Seven grandchildren; Eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

