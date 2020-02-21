Lillian Valora (Matthews) Kruse

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Valora (Matthews) Kruse.
Service Information
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC
28352
(910)-291-0066
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lillian Valora Matthews Kruse, age 99, of Laurinburg passed away on February, 21, 2020 at Scottish Pines in Laurinburg, NC.

Lillian was born in Ottawa, Iowa on April, 7, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Herschel Matthews and Ruby Stone Matthews. She was a retired employee of Ford

Manufacturing Company.

She is survived by her daughter Peggy Kruse Gray (Larry) of Wagram, NC and Rovene K. Weiler of Vancoover, Washington; Seven grandchildren; Eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Services.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.