MAXTON —Lillie Mae Ellerbee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel, officiated by Rev. Earnest Parish, Jr. Burial will follow at McLeod Cemetery in Maxton. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Born June 27, 1939 in Robeson County, she was a daughter of the late Henderson Roberson, Sr. and Julia Taylor Roberson. She worked over 25 years at Charles Craft as a weaver. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, singing and loved wrestling. She loved doing fund raisers for people and helping the elderly. She was blessed to have Lee and Terry Howell from Scotland Motors as her adopted children as well as her adopted grandchildren, Sidney and Kristen.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie Roberson (Nancy) of Lumberton, Carletta Roberson (Deceased), Willie Frank Ellerbee, Jr. (Deceased), Delores Ellerbee Bethea (Larry) of Laurinburg, Michael Ellerbee (Pamela) of Maxton, William Roberson (Gabrielle) of Charlotte, and Anthony Ellerbee (Carolyn) of Glen Dale, AZ; brother, James Walter Roberson of Maxton; twenty-three grandchildren and forty-one great grandchildren. Along with her parents and two children, she is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Frank Ellerbee, Sr., her brothers and sisters, Ernest Roberson, Danny Roberson, Clarence Roberson, Anna Franklin, Elizabeth Roberson and Henderson Roberson.

Memorials may be made to Dothan Presbyterian Church, 501 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Maxon, NC 28364.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

