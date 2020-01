LAURINBURG — Lillie Sanders 71, of Laurinburg, departed this life Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Purcell Funeral Home is serving the family.

Ervin Williams, 64, of Wagram, departed this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Service LLC