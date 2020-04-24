GIBSON — Linda Steen Sturdivant,72, of Gibson passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home. She was born February 23, 1948 in Marlboro County, SC a daughter of the William and Sue Teal Steen.

Mrs. Sturdivant was a member Gibson United Methodist Church and was retired from the Textile Industry. She enjoyed gardening and talking to family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Sturdivant, Sr., two sisters Annie Roscoe and Debra Steen and two brothers Brady Steen and Willie Steen.

Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside service this week at Steen Family Cemetery.

Surviving, A daughter, Kimberly Whitehead and husband Johnathan of North, SC; Two sons, Richard Sturdivant of Bennettsville, SC and Robert Sturdivant of the home; Two grandchildren, Samantha Whithead of Hamlet and Amanda Whitehead of North, SC; Sisters, Brenda Prevatte of Bennettsville, SC, Wanda Nunn of Ellerbe, Mary Benoist of Hamlet, Teresa Steen of Rockingham and Lisa Steen of Society Hill, SC; Brothers, William Steen of Lexington, NC.

Memorials may be made to 500 E. Morehead St. Charlotte, NC 28202.

Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Sturdivant family.