WAGRAM — Lizzie McQueen 69, of Wagram, departed this life Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Wagram. Viewing and visitation will be 5:00 to 6:00 pm Friday, November 29, 2019, at Purcell Funeral Home.

Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home of Laurinburg.