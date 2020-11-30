LAURINBURG — Dr. Lloyd C. McCaskill passed away on November 25, 2020 at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, N.C. from COVID-19 complications.

Born in Rockingham, N.C. on June 4, 1927, he was the son of the late Bessie and Thomas Turner McCaskill.

In his youth, he was known for his hard work (paper boy, grocery bagger, postal delivery) and overall positive attitude. He attributed that attitude to the love, support and encouragement from his parents, his younger sister, Carlene, and the many kind folks he encountered growing up in Laurinburg.

He began studying at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, but his studies were put on hold with a tour in the U.S. Navy. He returned to Chapel Hill and received an undergraduate degree in 1951 and an M.D. from the UNC School of Medicine in 1955.

In 1951, he fell in love with Nell Gray Proctor, and they were married in 1954. After interning in Charleston, S.C. and completing his residency in Statesville, N.C., he was recruited by the town of Maxton, N.C. to open a general medical clinic.

Dr. McCaskill served a multi-cultural community with love and compassion for all. He was often referred to as one of the last "country doctors" for his willingness to make house calls for everyone, regardless of their status or ability to pay. Not only did he help bring babies into the world and mend broken arms, he brought joy, laughter, and uplifted the spirits of those he healed. Because he traveled the county making house calls (often in his Model A Ford), he knew almost everyone (his grandchildren are convinced he did know everyone).

Stories about him and the stories he told are legendary. His antics throughout his life ranged from singing in the girls' dorms while in Chapel Hill, making a record called "A Med Mother's Prayer" while in medical school, and hundreds of tales while on the golf course, to becoming the first officially recorded "streaker" in Maxton History. His quick

wit and sense of humor left a smile on all those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest son, Lloyd Curtis McCaskill, Jr.

He is survived by Nell, his wife of 66 years; his sister, Carlene McCaskill Willis (Clint) of Laurinburg; son, Thomas Gray McCaskill (Kim) of Greensboro; daughter, Janell McCaskill Hannah (Roger) of Atlanta; and daughter-in-law, Donna Jordan McCaskill of Raleigh. Grandchildren are Jamie McCaskill (Meredith) of Raleigh; Jordan McCaskill Overcash (Brent) of Raleigh; Thomas McCaskill, Jr., (Jessica) of Mocksville, N.C.; Taylor McCaskill (Eileen) of Greensboro; Harrison McCaskill (Chelsea) of Charlotte; John Hannah of Atlanta; and Clint Hannah and fiancée Chantal Lopez of New York. Additionally, he leaves a legacy of six great grandchildren.

Dr. McCaskill's family wants to send a special thank you and their love to Clint and Carlene Willis. Their faithfulness in always being there for their family has never known any limits. Dr. McCaskill wanted us to make sure we shared how much he appreciated and loved them.

The family would also like to thank the kind and caring staff at Scotia Village for the excellent care they provided him over the years.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. McCaskill's family asks that donations be made to any charity that would benefit from your support.

A memorial service will be held at a future date when it is deemed safe to do so.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.