LAURINBURG — Lola Hudson Driggers, lovingly called "Mema" passed away to her Heavenly home on April 5, 2019 at the age of 94.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in McLucas Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service on Tuesday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.