WILSON — Mrs. Lola Valerie Bond Simpson of Wilson, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019, surrounded by loving family members. The beloved wife to the late Grover Edwin Simpson, she was also predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bond, as well as her two brothers, Laurence Bond and Kevin Bond, all of Sydney, Australia.

Mrs. Simpson was born and raised in Sydney, where on Christmas Eve 1944, she encountered a handsome Kentucky sailor whose ship was in port on its last resupply call. They dated for two weeks while his ship was in Sydney and then corresponded by mail for two years. In February 1947, she boarded a bride ship bound for the US. Eddie and Lola were married for 53 years when he passed away in 2000. Together they raised seven children, and she enjoyed the blessings of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Simpson's lifelong interests included: sewing and dressmaking, crocheting, gardening, caring for her pets, travelling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the heart of our family.

Mrs. Simpson leaves to cherish her memory her seven children, Barbara Janet Simpson Levine (Gregory) of Wilson; Althea Kay Simpson of Laurinburg; Grover Edwin Simpson, Jr. (Norma) of Vermilion, OH; Laurel Andrea Simpson of Sydney, Australia; Kevin Anderson Simpson (Ivan Quesada) of San Mateo, CA; Joseph Scott Simpson (Gail) of Toledo, OH; and Sydney Michelle Simpson Phillips of Anderson, SC.

In addition, Mrs. Simpson leaves fifteen grandchildren, including Matthew Levine of Wilson; Shelley Levine of Charlotte; David Wilhelm (Leigh) of Wilson; Robin Wilhelm (Jim Davis) of Wilson; Adam Wilhelm of Laurinburg; Katherine Repko (John) of Norfolk, VA; Meagan Kreydin (Stanley) of Long Valley, NJ; Andrea Simpson-Thomas (Michael) of Vermilion, OH; Grover Edwin Simpson III of Vermilion, OH; Alexandra Simpson and Sydney Simpson of Toledo, OH; and Owen Phillips, Silas Phillips, Elliot Phillips and Cecilie Phillips, all of Anderson, SC. Mrs. Simpson is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at the home of Barbara and Gregory Levine in Wilson on Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019. Services are being provided by Wilson Memorial Service. A graveside service will take place in Kentucky at a later date.

Even in her final year of life, Mrs. Simpson knitted and crocheted many angel blankets for babies. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Prayer Shawl Ministry of First Baptist Church, Wilson, NC.