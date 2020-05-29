LAURINBURG — Louise Baker Jackson, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2020 at Morrison Manor surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel, officiated by Rev. Paul Lemmond and Rev. Bobby Dean. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel, prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance for visitation will be monitored and seating will be limited for the service. Her services will be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Born April 7, 1937 in Kershaw County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Lemuel Frank and Daisy Jordan Baker. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She was a secretary for 32 years with the Scotland County Schools and she and her late husband, J.B. Jackson, Jr., owned Dixie Oil Company and Jackson's Transport. She is survived by her children, Linda Haire (Steve) of Southern Pines, Arlene Barringer (Donald) of Laurinburg, Sarah Jackson Esola (Andy) of Olive Branch, MS and James Lemuel Jackson (Becky) of Laurinburg; three grandchildren, Jordan McQueen (Brooke), Jamie and Will Jackson; one great grandson, Sawyer McQueen; one sister, Daisy Hardee (Charles) of Florence, SC; a sister-in-law, Christine Jackson of Laurinburg; fur grandbabies, Dewey, Dexter and Winston; numerous other family members and friends; and her special caregiver, Shannyn Clark; She is preceded in death by her husband, James Beverly "J.B." Jackson, Jr. and her sister, Carrie Gibson. Memorials may be directed to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 29 to May 30, 2020.