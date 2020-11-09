1/1
Louise Langley Wallace
LAURINBURG — Louise Langley Wallace, age 80 passed away to her Heavenly home Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Louise was born November 14, 1939 in Scotland County, daughter of the late Edmond Langley and Bessie Grooms Langley, and the devoted wife to the late John Wallace. Louise enjoyed her work with JP Stevens, Inc. and with the Scotland County School Food Service. She was a Godly woman, who faithfully served her church of Friendship Holiness, loved listening to gospel music, and being a member of the Breakfast Club. Louise will forever be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by brother, Harold Langley.

She leaves behind her son, Brian Langley; brother, Bobby Langley (Rose); special uncle, Donald B. Langley, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends.

A Graveside service will be Noon Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Pinecrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at graveside.

COVID-19 mandates require facial masks, limited attendance and social distancing for all services.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
