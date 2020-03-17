LAURINBURG — Louise Shepherd Wrazen, age 76 of Laurinburg passed away on March 13, 2020.

Louise was a loving daughter of the late William B. Shepherd and Estelle Stewart Shepherd, born April 9, 1943 in Scotland County. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wrazen. Lou was a devoted homemaker and loved being with her family. Before her illness, she served as a member of the Living Water Church of God. She will truly be missed and forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

Surviving are her sons, Gerald Robert Wrazen (Lisa) of Rock Hill, SC, and Ronald Wayne Wrazen (Darlene) of St. Petersburg, FL; sister, Mildred S. Gibson of St. Petersburg, FL; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; niece, Sandra Baldwin-Swartz of Gainsville, FL, and a host of loving friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial followed in Hillside Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Services.