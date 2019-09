HAMLET — Lucille J. Gillespie of Hamlet passed on September 7, 2019.

Public Viewing is Friday, September 13, 2019 at Nelson Funeral Chapel from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral arrangements will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hamlet.

Nelson Funeral Service of Rockingham is serving the family.