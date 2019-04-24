LAURINBURG — Mabel Irene Segars, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Tracy Gross. Born September 20, 1927 in Marlboro County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Peter Edmond and Mabel Webster O'Tuel. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, baking and reading her Bible daily.

She is survived by her son, Michael O'Tuel Segars of Laurinburg; daughter, Sandra Kay Cline (Thomas A.) of Greer, SC; and grandson, Derek Cline. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Segars, and her sons, James Richard "Butch" Segars Jr. and John Lyle Segars. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com