GIBSON — Mabel Worth, 57, of Gibson, departed this life Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Matthews Chapel A.M.E Zion Church. Burial will follow in the Laurinburg Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Purcell Funeral Home.

Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home of Laurinburg.