LAURINBURG — Miss Madison Lynn Fedak, a precious daughter of Michael M. Fedak, II and Laura Humble Fedak and the little sister of Riley Fedak, entered the gates of Heaven defeating her battle with cancer on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 7 years old.

Born October 14, 2012 in Scotland County, Madison filled every life she touched with pure joy. As she grew, loving life, people and especially her sister, Riley, she loved making others smile. Madison's favorites were dancing, signing, pretend play, Barbie's, American Girl, unicorns, flamingos, making slime, Lego's, and baking with her family. She enjoyed YouTube, learning new things and attending Laurel Hill Elementary School, with the exception of getting up early. She loved shopping, traveling with her family to the beach, lake and mountains where she enjoyed time outdoors and playing board games.

During Madison's short life, her beauty and loving spirit along with her faith and strength impacted the lives of not just her family, friends and our community, but by everyone she encountered.

She leaves behind to cherish her sweet memories, parents, Mickey and Laura and sister, Riley of their home; grandparents, Michael "Skip" and Jeanne Fedak of Laurinburg, Douglas and Jean Humble of Laurinburg, and great grandmother, Hilda Humble of Liberty. She is also survived by a host of loving family, her many friends and her puppy, Oakley.

Services to celebrate her life will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday; December 28, 2019 at Saint Luke United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Thomas Simpson. She will be laid to rest in Hillside Memorial Park.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

In the spirit of helping others, the family requests memorial donations be given in Madison's memory to the Isabella Santos Foundation, 9935-D Rea Road, Unit 275, Charlotte, NC 28277.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.