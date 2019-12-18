Maggie Verlean Bell

McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC
28351
(910)-462-2345
LAUREL HILL — Mrs. Maggie Verlean Bell passed away on Thursday December 12.

Funeral Services will be held Friday December 20 at 11:00 am at Laurel Hill First Baptist Church.Burial will follow at Robinson Chapel Cemetery in Laurel Hill.

She is survived by her son Larry(Latralia) McLean, Hephzibah, GA, 2 daughters Linda McLean and Phyllis Porter both of Fayetteville NC, 2 Brothers- Evander(Ann) McLean and John Thomas(Brenda) McLean of Laurel Hill, NC and 2 sisters Edna Mae Hayes of Fayetteville NC and Doretha McLean of Laurel Hill. 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of the Services.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
