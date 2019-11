LAURINBURG —Margaret Ann Geffert, 93, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Scotia Village.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Living Word, officiated by Rev. Nelson. Burial will follow the service at Hillside Memorial Park.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.